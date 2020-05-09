Pakistan announces first flight to repatriate stranded students from Wuhan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari announced Friday that Pakistan would sent its first flight on May 18, 2020 (Monday) to repatriate students from Wuhan, China.

Bukhari, in a tweet said: "I’m very happy for the 1st flight going to Wuhan to bring back our Pakistani students on May 18." "You guys have been the bravest soldiers, PM Imran Khan & Pakistan are proud of you," he added.

Earlier in January, when the coronavirus had not spread all over the world, Pakistani students in China had said that they were terrified and were "being kept in one room." Amend It was learnt that a few of the students had been tested for coronavirus amid a hysteria that had spread throughout the world.

When the news broke out that the students were in a difficult situation, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza had said that it was not advisable to evacuate Pakistanis from China, noting that the government will demonstrate responsible behaviour and not become a part in spreading the virus.

"We don't want to take any emotional decision which will cause this virus to spread further," he said. "It is also our responsibility to ensure that our citizens in Wuhan are being properly taken care of and see to it whether they are being provided food or items of daily use or not," he added.

After which the Foreign Office ramped up efforts to provide relief to the stranded students, meanwhile, their parents filed a petition in court seeking the repatriation of their children.

The Foreign Office had said that it has established a hotline to facilitate contact with the stranded Pakistani students and community members in China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan.