Corona test must for MNAs before attending session

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has advised all the members to go for COVID-19 tests prior to attending the session commencing from Monday, May 11.

According to an announcement, the members may visit any certified laboratory for tests.

The precautionary measures have been taken after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to sources, infrared temperature guns will take the temperatures of all the members before entering the Parliament House.

According to WHO advisory, people above the age of 50 have been advised to expose themselves less to the outside environment and stay at home.

Out of 342 members of the National Assembly, around 238 members are above 50 years of age, 140 in the age limit of 50, 98 members above age of 65, while 104 are young falling in the age brackets of 27 and 45.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi Friday visited the Parliament House and chaired a high-level meeting there.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, who will chair the assembly session in the absence of Asad Qaiser, gave a detailed briefing to President Alvi with regard to the precautionary measures taken in the lower house of parliament.

President Dr Arif Ali also visited the National Assembly Hall and examined all the measures.

The National Assembly Secretariat also clarified that there was no restriction on journalists above the age of 50 to cover the session.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala has also asked the Speaker National Assembly, Senate Chairman and federal government to conduct COVID-19 tests of all the members who will attend the National Assembly and Senate sessions.

In his twitter message, Mandviwala said there was no ventilation in the Parliament House building necessitating tests of all the members and staff.

No question hour, adjournment motion, call attention notice and privilege motion would be taken up for discussion.