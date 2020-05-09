COVID-19 represents crisis for microfinance in low-income communities

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic has created immediate challenges for institutions that serve affected communities, a study says.

It was prepared by six academics associated with prestigious educational institutions of the world. They included Kashif Malik, Assistant Professor, Economics Department of the Lahore University of Management Science (LUMS), Simon Quinn, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, University of Oxford, Muhammad Meki, Lecturer, Department of International Development, and Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies, University of Oxford, Jonathan Morduch, Professor, Robert F Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, New York University, Timothy Ogden, Managing Director, Financial Access Initiative, New York University, and Farah Said, Assistant Professor, Lahore School of Economics.

The study focused on implications for local microfinance institutions (MFIs) in Pakistan, a country, it said, with a mature microfinance sector, serving a large number of households. It conducted rapid response phone surveys of about 1,000 microenterprise owners, a survey of about 200 microfinance loan officers, and interviews with 20 senior representatives of microfinance institutions (MFIs) and regulators in the sector. These surveys were run starting about a week after Pakistan went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We find that, on average, week-on-week sales and household income both fell by about 90 percent. Households’ primary immediate concern in early April became how to secure food. As a result, 70 percent of the sample of current microfinance borrowers reported that they could not repay their loans; loan officers anticipated a repayment rate of just 34 percent in April,” the study said.

It argued that COVID-19 represents a crisis for microfinance in low-income communities and has disrupted both the client-facing and the capital-facing sides of microfinance simultaneously. The profound crisis is sufficient to make it highly likely that a significant number of MFIs globally will not survive. It presents both the necessity and the opportunity to reconsider the innovations and compromises that have shaped the modern microfinance movement. That reconsideration is vital to guide policy responses to the present crisis and its aftermath in Pakistan and elsewhere.

The study framed the reconsideration around six points, designed to stimulate discussion in the microfinance policy community.

First, the industry must reconsider how microfinance is used by most of its customers. “We are far from the first to point out the mismatch between the standard microcredit loan and the rhetoric of business investment. For most clients, microcredit is primarily a tool for managing liquidity, for households and microenterprises to match their volatile cash flows to their money management needs. The concerns of the microfinance CEOs we surveyed were not consistent with those of investment banks but with those of markets that depend on liquidity – the kind of financial markets (such as overnight lending) that central bank authorities in the United States and Europe stepped in to backstop first.