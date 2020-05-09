Pakistan to make own ventilators in two months: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Asad Umer Friday said Pakistan would be manufacturing its own ventilators in next two months.

Talking in a private news channel programme, he said Pakistan had taken all possible measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As far as medical equipment facility in the public sector hospital was concerned, he said all available resources were being utilized to provide necessary items in the hospitals.

To a question about social distancing ignored by the Task Force people, he said adopting standard operating procedures was in the interest of every person.

He urged people to follow SOPs to protect themselves and their family members from COVID-19.

To another question about distribution of funds, Asad Umer said the government had disbursed Rs144 billion among the poor and most deserving families.

He said on the special request of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the federal government had extended maximum help to the people living in the provinces.

The minister said under the Ehsaas Program, the government had made arrangements for distribution of funds among the needy people transparently.