Rabbani for constituting NCM through act of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Friday questioned the formation of the National Council for Minorities (NCM) through notification and termed it violation of the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Mian Raza Rabbani stated that the federal government after considerably delay, nominated a National Commission for Minorities through a notification, being in violation of judgement authored by Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani on June 19, 2014. “The said act of violating the judgment of the Supreme Court is condemned,” he said in a statement on Friday. Senate former chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said the judgement of Supreme Court enunciated eight steps that the government were to take which included (i) reservation of quota in service (ii)a special police force to protect places of worship, steps to discourage hate speech, revision of school curriculum to promote cultural and religious tolerance etc, and none of the steps have taken.