close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AY
Asim Yasin
May 9, 2020

Rabbani for constituting NCM through act of Parliament

National

AY
Asim Yasin
May 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Friday questioned the formation of the National Council for Minorities (NCM) through notification and termed it violation of the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Mian Raza Rabbani stated that the federal government after considerably delay, nominated a National Commission for Minorities through a notification, being in violation of judgement authored by Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani on June 19, 2014. “The said act of violating the judgment of the Supreme Court is condemned,” he said in a statement on Friday. Senate former chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said the judgement of Supreme Court enunciated eight steps that the government were to take which included (i) reservation of quota in service (ii)a special police force to protect places of worship, steps to discourage hate speech, revision of school curriculum to promote cultural and religious tolerance etc, and none of the steps have taken.

Latest News

More From Pakistan