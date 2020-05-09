Two die, three injured in Kohistan road accident

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into a ravine in Shahshi Gigal area of Lower Kohistan on Friday.

The vehicle was on way to Kokai from Gijal when it met to accident while negotiating a sharp turn.

The local rushed to scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Shauq, stated to be driver, as dead. In another incident in Mansehra, Muhammad Asif, 10, was drowned in Siran River.