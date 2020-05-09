close
Sat May 09, 2020
AFP
May 9, 2020

18 bodies of drowned Afghans recovered at Iran border

HERAT: Afghanistan has recovered 18 bodies of migrants who were allegedly beaten and tortured before being forced into a river by Iranian border guards last week, a senior Afghan official said Friday.Afghan authorities are investigating claims the migrants drowned while illegally crossing into neighbouring Iran from western Herat province.

