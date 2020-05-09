18 bodies of drowned Afghans recovered at Iran border

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

HERAT: Afghanistan has recovered 18 bodies of migrants who were allegedly beaten and tortured before being forced into a river by Iranian border guards last week, a senior Afghan official said Friday.Afghan authorities are investigating claims the migrants drowned while illegally crossing into neighbouring Iran from western Herat province.