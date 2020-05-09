Milan a ticking virus ‘bomb’, warns viroligist

ROME: Italy's economic capital Milan is a virus time "bomb" at risk of erupting with residents now free to move around -- some gathering for canal-side cocktails -- after two

months under a pandemic lockdown.

The city in the northern Lombardy region is the epicentre of Italy´s outbreak, one of the worst in Europe in terms of deaths and infections. More than 80,000 infections have been recorded in Lombardy -- almost 40 percent of Italy´s overall cases -- according to official data. Only 33,000 of Lombardy´s cases are considered recovered.