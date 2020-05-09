EU urges ban on travel into bloc be kept until June 15

BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Friday urged EU member states to extend the temporary ban on non-essential travel into the bloc by one month until June 15, a statement said.

Despite an initial easing of measures to combat the new coronavirus pandemic within the European Union, “the situation remains fragile both in Europe and in the world”, the statement said. This is the second time the EU executive has called on member states to extend the travel ban since it was introduced on March 17.

The closure of the external borders of the EU and the Schengen travel area has a number of exceptions including for EU nationals and their families, long-term residents, diplomats, medical staff, researchers and cross-border commuters. It also allows travel from countries in the European Economic Area — including Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein — as well as Britain, which left the bloc in January.