close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 9, 2020

EU urges ban on travel into bloc be kept until June 15

World

AFP
May 9, 2020

BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Friday urged EU member states to extend the temporary ban on non-essential travel into the bloc by one month until June 15, a statement said.

Despite an initial easing of measures to combat the new coronavirus pandemic within the European Union, “the situation remains fragile both in Europe and in the world”, the statement said. This is the second time the EU executive has called on member states to extend the travel ban since it was introduced on March 17.

The closure of the external borders of the EU and the Schengen travel area has a number of exceptions including for EU nationals and their families, long-term residents, diplomats, medical staff, researchers and cross-border commuters. It also allows travel from countries in the European Economic Area — including Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein — as well as Britain, which left the bloc in January.

Latest News

More From World