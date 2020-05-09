Accuser says Joe Biden should quit White House race

WASHINGTON: The woman who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 called on him to drop out of the US presidential race, saying Thursday she´d take a polygraph about the alleged encounter if he would. Tara Reade said in March that Biden, the Democratic Party´s presumptive presidential nominee, sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill corridor 27 years ago when she was a 29-year-old aide in the then-senator´s office. The accusation is the biggest imbroglio of Biden´s presidential campaign.

The candidate has denied wrongdoing. “Joe Biden, please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States,” Reade told journalist Megyn Kelly in a clip released Thursday. “You want him to withdraw?” asks Kelly, a former Fox News anchor and NBC talk show host. “I wish he would, but he won´t,” Reade said, adding: “I think it´s a little late” for an apology. It was Reade´s first on-camera interview since Biden, 77, released a statement Friday saying the incident “never happened.