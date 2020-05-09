close
Sat May 09, 2020
AFP
May 9, 2020

14 migrants killed by train in India

World

AFP
May 9, 2020

MUMBAI: Fourteen migrant labourers walking back to their villages after being left destitute by India’s strict coronavirus lockdown were killed Friday after being hit by a train, officials said. The men were returning home when they were hit by the goods train in the western state of Maharashtra, police official S.S. Sutale told AFP. They were among millions of migrant workers who have been left unemployed, officials said, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown in March, sparking an exodus from major cities.

