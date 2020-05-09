Brave new world: Could pandemic lead to positive change?

LONDON: Major social advances have often emerged from the depths of disaster: the Black Death brought an end to serfdom, and Britain’s welfare state emerged from the ruins of World War II. As the coronavirus outbreak took hold, many governments brought in policies previously dismissed as “utopian”, such as backing wages or housing the homeless. But as emergency measures are eased, and the world tries to get back a semblance of normality, there is debate about which, if any, could — or should — be kept. In Britain, as elsewhere, the crisis has shone a light on the plight of underpaid delivery drivers, teachers, nurses and other key workers who have been vital to the response. The government has stepped in to guarantee salaries of the five million self-employed because of fears that without statutory sick pay they would continue to work while ill.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak has already begun talking about scaling back the measures, which back 80 percent of someone’s average monthly salary up to £2,500 ($3,100, 2,850 euros). But David Napier, professor of medical anthropology at University College London, said withdrawal could prove problematic given the imbalances the virus has highlighted. “The strong have been depending on the weak for their survival,” he told AFP.

In the United States, 30 million people have already lost their jobs because of the pandemic’s economic impact. To keep the economy afloat, President Donald Trump’s Republican administration has included direct cash payments of up to $3,000 per family in its stimulus package. Oxford University historian Timothy Garton Ash noted that a concept like basic universal income was considered “radical, if not utopian” not so long ago. But a recent study from his university indicated that 71 percent of Europeans now supported the idea. Doctors and nurses on the frontline of tackling the global pandemic have campaigned for years to get pay rises and more resources.