Rockets hit Libya’s capital, killing 15

TRIPOLI: Rocket and shell fire on Tripoli has killed at least 13 civilians and two policemen in the last two days, Libya´s UN-recognised government said on Friday. The Government of National Accord accused forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar of carrying out the attacks, which it said continued overnight Thursday. Amine al-Hachemi, spokesman for the GNA health ministry, said “indiscriminate” attacks with rockets and shells hit several parts of the capital. The projectiles also wounded some 50 civilians, he said. “The attacks caused huge material damage, namely in Abu Slim and Tajoura” districts south and east of Tripoli respectively, he added.