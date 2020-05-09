China’s new spacecraft returns to Earth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China’s new prototype spacecraft “successfully landed” on Friday, marking an important step in its ambitions to run a permanent space station and send astronauts to the moon. The spacecraft — which was launched Tuesday — arrived safely at a predetermined site, the China Manned Space Agency said, after a hitch in an earlier part of the key test.