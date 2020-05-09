close
Sat May 09, 2020
AFP
May 9, 2020

US Senate fails to override Trump veto on Iran war powers

World

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Thursday failed to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a bipartisan measure that would have limited his power to attack Iran. Lawmakers voted 49-44 to support the resolution that passed Congress earlier this year, short of the two-thirds majority necessary to override the president’s veto of what he called a “very insulting” effort to curb his powers. That bipartisan resolution said the president cannot commit US forces to hostilities against Iran or any part of its government or military without explicit authorization from Congress.

