Virus-hit Iran holds Friday prayers for first time in months

TEHRAN: Virus-hit Iran allowed worshippers to attend Friday prayers for the first time in more than two months, but the capital remains under restrictions amid the Middle East’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak. Since reporting its first cases in mid-February, the Islamic republic has struggled to contain the spread of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. The government on Friday urged Iranians to take social distancing “more seriously” as it announced more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Middle East’s hardest-hit country. In order to contain the spread of the disease, Iran has taken various restrictive measures, without ever imposing a lockdown or quarantine.