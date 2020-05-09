Malawi court rejects president’sappeal against poll annulment

LILONGWE: Malawi´s top appeals court on Friday rejected President Peter Mutharika´s bid to scrap the annulment of controversial elections last May which he narrowly won, paving the way for a rerun in July. Mutharika had appealed a landmark decision by the Constitutional Court to nullify the results of the disputed May 21 election over what it said were “grave” and “widespread” irregularities. The president had garnered just 38.5 percent of the vote to win a second term. “We have listened to the petitions by the two parties and we dismiss both the appeals in their entirety,” said Justice Frank Kapanda, referring to the president´s appeal as well as a similar case filed by Malawi´s electoral commission.