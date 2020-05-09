No apparent harm or benefit from hydroxychloroquine: study

WASHINGTON: A study performed in New York hospitals found no evidence of either harm or benefit from giving the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to severely ill coronavirus patients. “The risk of intubation or death was not significantly higher or lower among patients who received hydroxychloroquine than among those who did not,” the authors of the study said. They said the study, published on Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine, “should not be taken to rule out either benefit or harm of hydroxychloroquine treatment. “However, our findings do not support the use of hydroxychloroquine at present, outside randomized clinical trials testing its efficacy,” they said. US President Donald Trump has frequently touted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus patients.