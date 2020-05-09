Exam not cancelled, says PU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) on Friday made it clear that the university has not cancelled its exams so far. According to a notification, the online classes will continue.“The University of the Punjab is waiting for the decision of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad. Hence, no exams have been cancelled. The online classes will continue as such,” reads the notification issued by Punjab University.