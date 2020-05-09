close
Sat May 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

Exam not cancelled, says PU

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) on Friday made it clear that the university has not cancelled its exams so far. According to a notification, the online classes will continue.“The University of the Punjab is waiting for the decision of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad. Hence, no exams have been cancelled. The online classes will continue as such,” reads the notification issued by Punjab University.

