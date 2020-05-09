Cloudy forecast for today

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts of the country today. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region and Islamabad. Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where the mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 38°C and highest was 22.3°C.