Pak-born Australian singer creates music history

LAHORE:Mahmood Khan, a Pakistan-born Australian singer, songwriter has recently cracked the US Itunes charts with his song 'Ginoo', creating music history.

This is the first time that an Urdu/Hindi song has achieved chart success in USA. Mahmood Khan, who was born in Pakistan and grew up in the US, has a wealth of knowledge for a range of music genres, including Funk, Hip Hop, folk, Qawwali, Country, Bluegrass, Gypsy and Mariachi. Australia granted him citizenship in recognition for his contribution to the music industry when his song 'Like the river', recorded live at Sydney Opera House went to number one on the Aria pop charts.

Mahmood Khan joined the music industry by working as a sound engineer/producer at Jam Power, a Black music production company in Los Angeles for over 15 years before venturing on to developing his career as a singer-songwriter.

His first solo album which featured the legendary Artiste Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sold over six million copies. In June 2019, Mahmood recorded original compositions with the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra and also wrote and produced a song called 'Jagamarra,' dedicated to Aboriginal Australia.

Mahmood Khan's song "Like the river" had the honour of topping the ARIA charts and now the talented musician has set his eyes on the prize again.

He is making a comeback to the music industry after announcing his fresh OZ tour. Khan has also worked with legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan for his first solo album Only One, which sold 6 million units worldwide.