Formula to promote students

LAHORE:A formula has been devised in Punjab to promote students of matric and Inter to the next classes.

New suggestions have been prepared after cancellation of examinations in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. As per the suggestions all students of ninth grade will be promoted to matric (10th grade) and they will be granted marks on their progress in last examinations of the 9th class. Regarding practicals, all students will be given half numbers equally while other half will be given on their theory scores. In the same way all students of Inter studying in 11th class will be promoted to class 12 while class 12 students will be given marks on the basis of their scores in the 11th grade. It is also been decided that students will be given an opportunity taking examinations again to increase their score.