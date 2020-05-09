Risks of Covid-19 to people with dementia

Do not ask me to remember,

Don’t try to make me understand,

Let me rest and know you are with me. (Owen Darnell)

Offering selfless care to elders in the closely knit South Asian households is necessitated by religion and culture alike. Feeble, sick and forgetful, our elders are seldom left in the lurch by their families no matter how hard they find to afford such a family support system!

This article focuses on raising awareness about the impact of Covid-19 on persons living with dementia, a particularly high-risk group of patients and their caregivers. It recommends suitable interventions to mitigate the effects of this virus on their quality of life.

It is easy to overlook the needs of this subgroup of dementia sufferers in a crisis situation like the present, especially in countries like Pakistan where the awareness about dementia is limited and specialised health and care resources almost non-existent.

One of my previous articles has highlighted that Covid-19 virus can have a dramatic impact on the health and welfare of older people. It can pose an existential threat to older people living with dementia!

There is a wide spectrum of cognitive issues for dementia sufferers, particularly memory and orientation, and the disease is more prevalent among the older population.

Dementia has become a global health priority, especially in the resource constrained middle-income countries like Pakistan, where the rise in number of older persons is most dramatic.

Readiness to fight for Covid-19

It is almost three months since the spread of Covid-19 and we have all seen the unprecedented impact it has generated. The health risk varies by country, but because of the limited infrastructure and resources of its healthcare system, Pakistan is at an edge of a pandemic disaster waiting to happen.

There is also a huge question about the political will and public acceptance. There seems not to have a well thought out pandemic risk plan. In fact, we appear not even in agreement about the risk this pandemic presents to our population.

Added to these, there is still much ignorance about the nature of this virus, largely due to limited testing facilities and a possibility of asymptomatic infection! The impact on individuals can range from mild to harsh, to life-threatening, depending upon the underlying health conditions.

In Pakistan, where the spread of the virus became an issue later than elsewhere, we should look to learn the lessons for the experiences in other parts of the world.

The experience of crisis management in the absence of adequate healthcare resourcing is a common feature of many countries to date, and this is one area where Pakistan can look to learn positively. There are also learnings from the gradual easing of lockdown elsewhere and the speed with which to return to normalcy.

For instance, amongst the countries in the similar stage of development, Iran and Egypt offer learnings about how to manage a recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Dementia and Coronavirus

In the absence of specific guidelines, people with dementia and their caregivers had to often devise the most suitable course of action on the basis of generic guidelines. In Pakistani context, dementia sufferers share feelings of being misunderstood and overlooked.

Due to memory impairment, the dementia patients will feel greater levels of anxiety and nervousness towards understanding the relevant guidance in the rapidly changing situation about the impact of the virus.

It can also be problematic for dementia patients to understand instructions about social distancing (not getting too close to other people) as well as observing rituals of hand hygiene, reasons for wearing a mask and following restrictions on walking outside in the times of lockdown.

Many people with dementia may get seriously disoriented as they are not able to make decisions for themselves and need their caregivers constantly support them. In Pakistani context, caregivers are mostly family members, who have little or no specialist knowledge of how to manage dementia sufferers in such times of high anxiety.

It gets worse if dementia patients are isolated from their regular living environment for quarantine or treatment purposes, as they are also more likely to be negatively impacted by social isolation and uncertainty about the future.

Awareness towards these risks is absolutely critical before any intervention can be effective.

What interventions by policy making bodies?

Three recommendations can be given to policy making bodies in Pakistan, each of which has serious resource implications:

Proactive and preventative strategies will be necessary by family caregivers to minimise the need for people with dementia to require in-person evaluation for dementia or other conditions. Use of technology such as video- or tele-visits may be preferred to avoid the risk of spread of Covid-19 in this group.

Tele-counselling will be necessary to reduce the psychological impact on caregivers if the dementia patient remains at home. This will lessen the anxiety and stress arising from the unfamiliar situation of the lockdown.

As a good practice example, in Lahore, the tele-counselling for caregivers of dementia patients has been established at the Government College University, in cooperation with Alzheimer’s Pakistan, alongside Punjab Mental Health Helpline for Covid-19.

Specialised medical advice should also be made available in case a person with dementia develops symptoms of Covid-19. The concern is that clinicians who are not formally trained in dementia care may underestimate the quality of life of many persons with dementia during this crisis.

It goes without saying that every case is different, and each individual will be impacted by Covid-19 in a unique way. However, with the right information pack about risk reduction, and knowledge about when and where to seek help and opportunities to respond through specific guidelines, people living with dementia can make informed decisions about how to provide care during the Covid-19 emergency and during recovery.

Never argue, instead agree.

Never lecture, instead reassure.

Never say, “You can’t”, instead say, “Let’s do this.”

Never condescend, instead encourage and praise. (Anonymous)

(The writer is Vice-Chancellor of Government College University Lahore.)