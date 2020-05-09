PHA plans to beautify City

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will take all possible steps to make the city beautiful and green.

A meeting was held at the head office of Parks and Horticulture Authority at Jilani Park which was chaired by Chief Minister’s Adviser Asif Mehmood. PHA DG Muzaffar Khan, Additional Director Tariq Ali Basra and other officers attended. In the meeting, the CM’s Adviser Asif Mehmood while talking to PHA officers said that PHA would take all possible steps to make the city beautiful and green. The process of decoration and installation of new plants on the major roads and highways will be expedited and the entrances and exits of Lahore as well as the highways will be beautified and the squares will be made ideal for other cities.

He said that Lahore's Gulberg Roundabout, Hussain Chowk, Babu Sabu Interchange, Niazi Interchange, Allah Hu Chowk, Wapda Town Chowk, Ravi Toll Plaza, Entrance Multan Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Kasur-Gajjumata Interchange, Sheikhupura Old Saggian Toll Plaza, Harbanspura Interchange, Chauburji Square, other internal and external routes will be made more beautiful. The adviser said that getting the PHA out of deficit was the top priority.