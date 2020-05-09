Handing over of plots

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar visited LDA Avenue-1 Housing Scheme here Friday.

During the visit, he directed for expediting the ongoing development works in Blocks G & K of LDA Avenue-I for handing over possession of 623 plots to their respective owners without further delay, especially after land for these plots had been acquired by LDA as a result of successful negotiations with the private land owners.

He directed the relevant officers for carrying out massive tree plantation in the scheme besides executing necessary horticulture works in the areas earmarked as public parks. The LDA DG directed for taking all possible measures for encouraging construction of houses for promoting habitation in LDA Avenue-I as well as the adjacent scheme.

He asked for chalking out an elaborated plan for auction of plots reserved for educational and health purpose and other public utility sites in the schemes for early establishment of schools, colleges and hospitals in the area. He directed for preparing viable proposal for utilising the already constructed community centre in the scheme.

The director general also took a round of the site office at LDA Avenue-I. He observed the functioning of one-window cell working there and facilities being offered to the applicants. He directed for ensuring safety measures in view of the pandemic.