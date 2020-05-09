2,201 FIRs on lockdown violation

LAHORE:Lahore police registered 2,201 FIRs against the people on different violations during the partial lockdown in the City.

More than 223,930 citizens were checked at police pickets and 212,600 were issued warnings and they were told to contain their unnecessary movement. More than 4,445 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were arrested and released after taking warranty bonds from them.

Around 201,130 vehicles, including 113,481 motorcycles, 28881 auto-rickshaws, 5,915 taxis, 48,329 cars and 10,524 bigger vehicles, were stopped at the pickets and vehicles owners/drivers were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement.