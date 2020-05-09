Two accused arrested

LAHORE: Samanabad investigation police arrested two criminals and recovered an illegal weapon from their possession. The arrested persons identified as Rizwan and Mubeen were allegedly involved in heinous crimes like robbery.

CTO: The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore called on the director public affairs of a multinational beverage company on Friday. The CTO praised the multinational company for gifting thousands of face shields and masks to the City Traffic Police Lahore. During the meeting, the role of police in fight against coronavirus was appreciated.

Security: The DIG Operations Lahore paid surprise visits to different mosques of the City on the second Jumma of Ramadanul Mubarik to review security arrangements there. He inspected the security arrangements at Jamia Masjid Anwar-e-Madina, Masjid Hanfia Noorania, Jamia Masjid Manzoor-ul-Islamia and other mosques of the City.

He also visited police pickets in different areas, including Allama Iqbal Road, Dharampura, Gharhi Shahu, Sadr, Canal Road, Mughalpura, Darogawala, Quaid-e-Azam Interchange and Co-Op Store.