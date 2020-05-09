Five corona victims buried

LAHORE: The Edhi Corona Task Force on Friday shifted five bodies to the graveyards in the City for burial and a body was shifted to Havelli Lakha.

The deceased who were laid to rest were: Muhammad Ashraf, 65, a resident of Piracha Colony, Shahdara Town, Aslam Nawab, 55, a resident of Shadbagh, Nazia, 29, a resident of Usman Park, Gulberg-III, Atif, 37, a resident of Gunjkalan, Bund Road, Babar, 64, a resident of Jalal Din Road, Mozang and Majid, 25, a resident of Eidgah locality, Havelli Lakha.