ACE arrests accused in metro train case

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, has arrested main accused in Orange Line Metro Train project corruption scandal in the City.

He was arrested by a team of ACE Lahore region headed by Deputy Director Kashif jalil. The accused land acquisition collector, Sahibzada Mahmoodul Hassan, was reluctant to appear before the team investigating the Orange Line Metro Train project case of corruption of millions of rupees through bogus documents. The accused paid over Rs17 million to a person, Zamir Iqbal, on bogus documents, said Dr Afnan Ahmed, director, ACE Lahore region A. ACE utilised scientific techniques to arrest the accused. Further investigation is being done by ACE.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has directed the police officers through a video link conference to ensure safety and security to the citizens during Ramazan in view of coronavirus.

DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed, DIG and SSP Operations, CTO and all divisional SPs participated in the conference. The CCPO said that after easing the partial lockdown, enforcement would be done in three categories. He said it would be responsibility of the patrolling forces ensure closure of the markets and shops on time. He said that enforcement would be tightened in the areas where corona cases would increase. He said that the implementation of social distancing policy at places of worship during the month of Ramazan would continue and the committees would ensure the government's 20-point agenda.

Fire: A fire broke out in the jungle of Karol Ghatti in the Gujjarpura police limits on Friday. The fire was extinguished by fire tenders. The cause of the fire could not be known till the filing of this report.