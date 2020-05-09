Two PINS employees test positive for pandemic

LAHORE:In the first phases of corona tests of the employees of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, two employees tested positive during testing of initially 50 employees of PINS.

In a statement on Friday, PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that even in the days of coronavirus outbreak, patients are being examined 24 hours a day for medical examination, and emergency is open as well.

He told that a separate escalator and operation theatre have been allotted for corona patients. Similarly, no one is being allowed to enter the PINS without a safety mask. According to Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, under the policy of the Punjab government, all protective items are being provided to doctors, nurses and medical staff. So far more than 24,000 surgical masks, 1127 N95 masks, 950 protective kits, 100 goggles and 13,710 gloves have been provided to the staff.

He that 24-hour medical procedure in a state-of-the-art isolation ward for corona patients is underway. Similarly, screening with thermal guns on admission to PINS is also being ensured. The PINS executive director made it clear that in the light of the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, PINS is working round the clock to provide better medical care and treatment while following the SOPs.

PMA concerned

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the increasing number of coronavirus patients and rising death toll of Covid-19 patients in the country.

“We are very disturbed; how would our hospitals mange the load of Covid-19 patients in future. We have been observing the management flaws in our hospitals,” said Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, secretary general, PMA (Centre), in a statement here on Friday.

The patients with corona positive are being refused admission to hospitals even if there is availability of vacant beds and ventilators there. Death of Dr Furqanul Haq is a recent example of this mismanagement. PMA has been receiving such complaints on a daily basis in which patients are mistreated and misguided. We should learn a lesson from the death of Dr Furqan so that no patient should suffer like him in future.

“We will have to streamline the system of our corona designated hospitals and quarantine facilities all over Pakistan. There should be a centralised networking among the health facilities. Ambulance service should also be included in the network so that ambulance driver can take the patient to the required facility. No patient should be refused admission to a health facility,” the PMA office-bearer said.

The doctors performing duties in emergencies should not misguide patients. The inquiry committee has concluded that misjudgment on part of the medical officer at Civil Hospital was the cause of Dr Furqan’s death. In case of unavailability of bed or ventilator, a patient must be referred to some other hospital by the doctors on duty by approaching central network. By relaxation in the lockdown, the government has put the responsibility ovn the public to adopt preventive measures to remain safe from coronavirus, otherwise, lockdown will be imposed again strictly.

The PMA requested the people to play their due role in stopping spread of coronavirus.

sanitary workers: A four-member delegation of a multinational company visited Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) head office here Friday and distributed gifts among sanitary workers. The delegate was comprised of senior officials who met LWMC Deputy Managing Director Tariq Hussain Bhatti and acknowledged the tireless efforts of LWMC especially during Covid-19.

In recognition to exceptional services by LWMC, the delegation distributed gifts among sanitary workers as a token of appreciation and saluted them for facilitating the citizens on the front line against the current crisis.