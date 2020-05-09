Wheat seed policy approved

LAHORE:Provincial Food Department launched Wheat Seed Policy for year 2020 under which wheat seed would be fully facilitated for procurement in the ongoing season.

According to spokesperson for food department, all the hurdles to legal wheat seed procurement had been removed under the policy. All the issues of most pressing nature faced by Punjab Seed Corporation as well as private seed companies operating within Punjab had been resolved.

The spokesperson said that all vehicles carrying valid convoy notes of Punjab Seed Corporation and that of Federal Seed Certification Agency in respect of private companies would not be stopped by any local administration. Whereas there is no restriction whatsoever on inter-district movement of wheat/wheat seed as per the Wheat Procurement Policy - 2020 duly approved by the provincial cabinet.

He said that district food controllers, where warehouses of seed companies were situated, will sign the convoy notes to be countersigned by district food controllers of dispatching districts. Furthermore, district food controllers of both districts will under no circumstances delay issuance of convoy note duly issued by federal seed certification agency. According to the spokesperson, any district food controller not conforming to instructions must be dealt with an iron hand. Furthermore, all divisional commissioners will pass on necessary instructions to all deputy commissioners accordingly for strict compliance in true letter and spirit.