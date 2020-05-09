279 passengers from Dubai shifted to quarantines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The district administration shifted 279 passengers who came from Dubai to quarantine centres and private hostels here on Friday. The passengers came in two flights from Dubai, officials said, adding that their initial screening was done at the Lahore airport and then they were shifted to quarantine centres and different hotels of the City. The Lahore deputy commissioner monitored the procedure of shifting of the passengers to the centres and local hotels.