Minister lauds services of wrestler Din Muhammad

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab has decided to acknowledge the valuable services of great wrestler Din Muhammad, who annexed gold medal in 1954 Asian Games.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Friday said those players who clinched medals in international sports competitions are our real heroes. “Veteran wrestler Din Muhammad rendered great services for the country in the field of wrestling and that’s why we have decided to place his portrait in the Sports Board Punjab Wall of Fame. Punjab govt pays tributes to Din Muhammad in recognition of his valuable achievements,” he added.

Bhatti said Punjab govt is taking effective measures for the growth of wrestling. “Sports Board Punjab will extend every possible assistance to Din Muhammad. Efforts are underway on media strategy to make our young generation aware of invaluable achievements of past heroes,” he added.