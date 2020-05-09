‘Tainted Wasim should not give lectures to cricketers’

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s former chairman Lt Gen retired Tauqir Zia has said that bowling legend Wasim Akram should not give lectures to current cricketers due to his tainted past.

According to reports Zia was quoted saying that the severity of allegations against Akram for his conduct during the 1990s could have merited a punishment greater than even a life-time ban.

He recalled that Akram had also not cooperated with the Justice Qayyum Commission. That, coupled with the seriousness of the allegations means that the former captain should not be allowed to mentor current and future cricketers, he said.

The ex-PCB chief was referring to Akram’s online lectures, which the PCB has been organising recently to let current cricketers learn from the legends of the game.“Players with a tainted past should also not be nominated for any national awards,” Zia added.

The ex-PCB chief also talked about an incident from 2003 when an effort to reinstate Akram as captain was made but was discarded due to backlash from the International Cricket Council.In recent times, decades-old allegations against the cricketer have resurfaced.

Akram’s former teammate Aamer Sohail recently accused him of being insincere to the team and held him responsible for Pakistan losing three World Cups in the past.Furthermore, former fast bowler Ata-ur-Rehman had also blamed Akram for the way his career ended.