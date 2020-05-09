Korea league kicks off football’s post-virus era

JEONJU, South Korea: The towering stands of the 42,477-capacity Jeonju World Cup Stadium stood empty on Friday as South Korea opened football’s post-coronavirus era without fans, but with an unprecedented international TV audience.

With most leagues worldwide sidelined by the pandemic, the K-League is the first competition of any standing to come back to life and a host of safety precautions have been imposed, with wild goal celebrations and even talking discouraged. The long-delayed season-opener between defending champions Jeonbuk Motors and Cup-holders Suwon Bluewings was watched by sport-starved fans in a swathe of foreign countries, even though spectators are not yet allowed at K-League games. Only the media section of the stadium, which hosted three matches of the 2002 World Cup, was occupied. Paper sheets taped to stadium seats spelled out “#C_U_SOON” and “STAY STRONG”, while one end was draped in a giant green banner for the Mad Green Boys, the Jeonbuk fan club.

Once the match began, filling the site were the sounds of players shouting calls and ball kicks that would have been buried under fans’ thundering chanting during normal times.

The match was punctuated with intermittent playing of Jeonbuk fan club’s recorded chants via speakers. The season’s opening goal was a header by veteran striker Lee Dong-gook of Jeonbuk in the eighty-third minute. Lee celebrated the scoring by posing with teammates as excessive celebration involving close physical contact is banned by K-League’s safety guidelines.

Using sign language they expressed their “respect” for medical workers treating coronavirus patients. Jeonbuk maintained the 1-0 lead till the end. Before and after the match the players bumped fists instead of handshakes as advised. The match, played under stringent safety guidelines, is the first glimpse of post-virus football and similar scenes are likely elsewhere as other leagues get under way.

All personnel entering the stadium had their temperatures checked and were required to wear face masks, and hand sanitisers were located throughout the venue.Players have been told to avoid excessive goal celebrations, handshakes, close talking and blowing their noses.

With fans around the world long deprived of live sport, the K-League, whose start was delayed two months by the pandemic, has signed season-long rights deals with broadcasters who will show games live in 36 countries and territories including Britain, Germany and Australia.