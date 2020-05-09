Stokes may replace Root as captain in 2020 summer season

ISLAMABAD: Ben Stokes could well be seen leading England in summer 2020 in place of Joe Root, if at all it (summer) goes ahead with the changes, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are contemplating on.

With the decision that all selected players will have to stay with the team for all six Tests (three each against West Indies and Pakistan), Root could miss the action with the news that his wife is expecting their second child in July/August.

The series is set to be held in a bio-secure environments. According to a UK based daily newspaper, that Root has approached the ECB saying it would not be easier for him to get into quarantine twice and stay away from his family till the conclusion of the six Test matches. It is now expected that Stokes who regained vice-captaincy ahead of the last summer Ashes will take over as England captain for the summer in 29-old Root place.

“Root is known to want to be present but one of the issues the couple have discussed is whether or not the hospital would allow it. A lot will depend on the coronavirus climate in the UK in eight weeks’ time,” reveals UK based Sky Sports.

England’s Test squad are understood to be happy to stay in the hotels on site at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Emirates Old Trafford for several weeks at a time to get matches played, and accept the need for regular COVID-19 testing, but have flagged up concerns about what happens to players with pregnant partners. Chris Woakes’ wife Amie is also expecting.

“If it was a possibility, could I get to the birth? Would I then be in isolation for two weeks? Would I be able to be tested? Who knows exactly how that would look? We have to make sure there is no chance of anyone getting ill,” Root said on Sky Sports. “Whether scheduling allows getting the players in and out of the bubble safely so they can see family we will have to wait and see. I suppose we have to be flexible and move with what”s happening.’

“If the game is compromised, it shouldn’t be going ahead,” Root added. “The game itself, the intensity it is played at - if you can’t play Test cricket at its absolute best we shouldn’t play it. It’s not a fair reflection. “I’d like to think the product itself and the standard of Test cricket would not be compromised to play these games. “One thing made very clear by the ECB to the players, coaching staff and everyone involved is that the safety of everyone is at the front of it all. “Teams also have to be willing to come here and play - there are so many moving parts.”

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are expected to go into the negotiations with the ECB counterparts over the weekend to discuss the details. The ECB has already proposed holding all the six summer Tests on two venues-a decision that has yet to get PCB backings.