KU awards 8 PhD and 14 MPhil degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 8 PhD and 14 MPhil degrees in various disciplines.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said on Thursday that an ASRB meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of the varsity’s vice chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai, awarded these degrees.

According to the registrar, the PhD degrees were awarded to Akhter Ahmed Khalill (English), Sumair Farooq, Sara Pervez (Public Administration), Ihtramul Haq (ISPA), Saleem abbas (Clinical Psychology), Sahar Afshan (European Studies), Sana Ahmed and Syeda Madiha (Biochemistry),

He mentioned that the MPhil degrees were awarded to Shaheryar Hameed (Chemistry, HEJ), Hussain Ahmed (Quran & Sunnah), Samia Sattar (Agriculture), Muhammad Naseem (Geology), Tehmeena Prevez, Rabia (Islamic Learning), Ijaz Ahmed (Biotechnology), Maria Sikandar (Special Education), Syed Shamim Ahmed (Urdu), Amir Iqbal (Usooluddin), M Ali Qureshi, Saqib Shahzad, Naveed Ali (Physics) and Sadia Hashmi (Environmental Studies).