Two injured in firing incidents

Two people were wounded in two separate firing incidents on Friday. A 40-year-old man, Feroz, son of Salman, was injured near Mauripur’s Gate No. 15. The man was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical attention.

The Jackson police said that the incident took place when a traffic police cop opened fire at a stray dog who was biting citizens but mistakenly, the bullet hit and injured the passerby. The police said that the dog had bitten and injured two people, upon which, a citizen informed the traffic police cop.

Moreover, 55-year-old man, Lakshan, son of Sadhu, got injured near Korangi’s Bilal Chowrangi. Rescuers reached crime scene and transported the man to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said the incident took place when the man resisted a mugging bid. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime.