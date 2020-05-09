Revenue dept proposes monetary reward for officials helping fight COVID-19

The Sindh revenue department has written a letter to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for sanctioning extra incentives to the officials and officers of different departments participating in the battle against COVID-19.

The letter, which was sent to the CM on Friday, reads that as the coronavirus epidemic began, the health professionals became the front line force to combat it but various officials of the revenue administration also continued their work during the lockdown in their offices and outside to ensure the implementation of various government directives for dealing effectively with COVID-19.

“The commissioners, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, mukhtiarkars with all their revenue field staff have remained engaged in arranging for the quarantine and isolation centers cooked food supplies and other provisions,” read the letter.

It added that these officials also facilitated the transfer of patients to the isolation centres, distribution of ration bags, disbursement of federal government's cash grants, sanitisation of the affected houses and streets and other works. “The office staff of all these officers have worked day and night in compilation of data and generation of reports and information,” the letter read.

“During the lockdown, when most of the government offices were closed, the health professionals and revenue officials were working extra hours - in many situations being directly vulnerable and exposed to the highly contagious disease.”

The revenue department told the CM that it believed that the officials and officers who had willingly supported the cause of humanity deserved to be rewarded as a token of acknowledgment of their relentless services, and proposed to him that an honorarium of one basic pay may be given to all the officers and officials of the offices of the commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars, including their field functionaries like assistant mukhtiarkars, supervising tapedars and kotowars.

“The total sanctioned strength of the officers and officials of these offices as worked out from the budget book of 2019-2020 is 7,893. The total basic pay of these 7,893 employees would be Rs169,743,058 only,” the letter reads.

The department requested the CM to approve the proposal and sanction a total amount of Rs169,743,058 for the above mentioned functionaries.

The letter read that if the amount was approved, the “actual payment of such employees as aforesaid will be made by the Accountant General as per the working strength of such offices”.