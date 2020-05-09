Sindh Bar Council seeks Rs70 million for financial support for lawyers affected by lockdown

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the federal and provincial law ministries on a petition of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) seeking direction to the federal and Sindh governments for the provision of an annual grant in aid to the lawyers’ top provincial regulatory body and at least Rs70 million to the bar council’s relief fund for providing financial assistance to the lawyers affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) and its members had filed a petition with the SHC, submitting that the bar council had 35,000 registered advocates entitled to practise law in the province. They informed the high court that lawyers were facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown as all the courts’ work had been put off, except for the cases of urgent nature and bail matters.

The petitioners’ counsel, Salahuddin Ahmed, submitted that the federal and provincial law ministries had been seriously remiss in their obligations and responsibilities in relation to managing the impact of the pandemic on the judicial system and the legal fraternity of Pakistan.

He submitted that numerous advocates had been left without any work or means of sustenance and the impact on the legal fraternity had been practically severe since most of them were self-employed and earned fees through routine litigation or assignments undertaken on behalf of litigants on a daily basis and they were unable to provide for even their families’ basic needs.

The bar counsel informed the SHC that despite the dire circumstances, the legal fraternity had been entirely neglected in various relief packages announced by the federal and provincial governments. He said numerous concessionary loan packages announced by the State Bank of Pakistan for small businesses and self-employed persons were completely useless for the lawyers because all the commercial banks had adopted a policy under which advocates and judges were not even advanced credit cards and in such circumstances, the legal fraternity had been subjected to discrimination as even though they were equally entitled to the relief measures for the COVID-19 crises.

He said the SBC had established its relief fund to provide financial relief to the advocates in need and so far it had managed to raise Rs1 million from the donations of its own members for this purpose. He said as many as 7,000 applications had been received by the council, which were from 20 per cent of its members in the province, for financial support. The high court was informed that at least Rs70 million was required to be distributed amongst the lawyers at the rate of Rs10,000 per lawyer.

The SHC was requested to direct the federal and provincial law ministries to provide the SBC an appropriate annual grant in aid sufficient for the performance of all its statutory duties and announce a grant of at least Rs70 million to the SBC relief fund for distribution to the advocates in need.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the federal and provincial law ministries and called their comments on May 11.