360,000 wheat bags recovered from godowns

HAFIZABAD: The district administration and the PASSCO officers along with Special Branch police on Friday recovered 360,000 wheat bags from various godowns.

The teams recovered the wheat bags from the areas of Kassoke, Vanike Tarar, Kaleke, Sukheke and Jalalpur Bhattian and sealed the godowns.

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza told that the wheat stocked illegally hoarded in the godowns would be shifted to the PASSCO procurement centres.