LPGIAP demands bailout package in budget

MULTAN: The LPG Industries Association Pakistan has demanded a bailout package in the budget 2020-2021 so that the industry could survive in the most effective way.

Talking to journalists here on Friday, LPGIAP chairman Irfan Khokhar said that the budget proposals had been dispatched to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The LPG industry had been facing recession since Covid-19 outbreak and the industry was waiting for a bailout package to rescue it from the crisis, he lamented.

The government should abolish advance tax, GST and income tax on LPG for poor LPG consumers in the forthcoming budget, he demanded.

The LPG industry needs premium bonus and signature bonus on local LPG production must be put to end as per PPL formula, which allows providing gas among all LPG marketing companies on equal basis, he maintained.

The current lockdown had reduced LPG sales by 60pc to 70pc due to prohibiting movement of

public transport, rickshaw, closure of industries,

hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and Tandoors, he added.

He demanded issuance of early licenses to hundreds of thousands of LPG distributors and sale point holders. The LPG distributors are also waiting for a relief package to survive in the current economic meltdown crisis, he said.