NTU’s role in boosting country’s economy lauded

FAISALABAD: Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training Dr Sajid Yoosufani on Friday visited the National Textile University here. NTU Rector Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain gave briefing to him about the institution. The secretary also visited various departments of the varsity and showed his keen interest for further development of the prestigious university of the country. Mian Muhammad Latif, Member Board of Governors, Dr Yasir Nawab (FET Director), Dr Zafar Javed (FHSS Director), Prof Dr Zahid Rizwan (QEC Director), Prof Dr Tahir Hussain (FOS Dean) and Registrar Salman Saif were also present during the introductory session. The federal secretary admired the efforts and role played by the NTU Faisalabad for help boosting the economy of the country and advised the management of the university to extend their dynamic role by improving the quality of N-95 mask and protective kits especially during existing Covid-19 Pandemic.