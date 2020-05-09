World has seen RSS agenda of Modi govt in IOK: Governor Sarwar

NANKANA SAHIB: Punjab Governor Chudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that the world has seen the RSS agenda of Modi government and its atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said this during his visit to the Gurdwara Janamasthan where he distributed ration bags among the Sikh community here on Friday. The Ration bags were distributed among more than 100 Sikh families by the Sarwar Foundation. Talking to journalists, the Punjab governor said that the world was condemning this attitude of the Indian government. He said that we would always stand with our Kashmiri brothers. He asked the world to play its role to stop atrocities of the Indian government on minorities, including Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, living in the Indian Held Kashmir.

He said that it was not the time of politics but we would have to fight against coronavirus with unity. He urged the opposition to support the government in this crisis. He said that big powers of the world had surrendered before coronavirus. He said that all minorities were living with complete religious freedom in Pakistan. Our country was a role model for other countries who may learn from us that how minorities live peacefully here, he added. He said that relaxation in lockdown does not mean that we had defeated coronavirus. We would have to change our behavior to live with this epidemic, he added. He said that coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the country. He said that Baba Guru Nanak gave the teachings of peace, love and brotherhood. He said that the government was taking measures and steps to bring back Pakistanis who were trapped in different countries of the world due to lockdown. Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Ismailur Rahman Kharrak, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chairman Sardar Satwant Singh, Gurdwara manager Attiq Gilani and information officer Muhammad Tasawa were also present.