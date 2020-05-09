Food packages distributed among 100 families

TAKHTBHAI: Food packages were distributed among 100 deserving families at the Government Girls Degree College here on Friday while ensuring social distancing.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Nek Mohammad Khan was the chief guest. The people receiving the food showed discipline and did not create any mess. The packages were given away to the people affected by the long lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event had been jointly organized by Al-Khidmat Foundation and Pepsico.

Provincial vice-president of the foundation Fida Mohammad Khan, programme manager Mohammad Waseem, district president Farman Ali Advocate and representatives of the Pepsico were also present on the occasion. Al-Khidmat Foundation has been at the forefront to provide relief to the people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation has been actively engaged in awareness campaign, provision of medical facilities, distribution of both cooked and uncooked food among deserving families and above all assisting government.

The current distribution ceremony was part of the food item distribution series it has launched with the financial support of Pepsico. During this campaign 5000 food packages are being distributed among deserving families in 10 districts of the province at a cost of Rs20 million.

The foundation has also been distributing food items in the 32 districts of the province from own resources, which have been generated from donors from across the country and abroad.

So far the foundation has provided food items to nearly 80,000 people and the number according to the officials of the foundation would reach 500,000 by the upcoming Eid. For the purpose, they have been appealing to well-to-do people to come forward and contribute to this noble cause.

Talking to media persons, Nek Mohammad lauded the efforts of the Al-Khidmat Foundation and said it was playing an active role to provide relief to the people affected by the crisis.

He said that it was heartening to see volunteers of the foundation busy assisting the people and providing them relief in the hour of trial in every part of the province. He urged the well-off people to extend financial support to the foundation.