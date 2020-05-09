Bacha Khan Medical College launches online classes

PESHAWAR: The Bacha Khan Medical College in Mardan has launched online classes for its students in order to enable them to pursue their studies without any hindrance.

It was the first medical college that took the initiative after the government closed all educational institutions in the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

“We started online classes on March 22 when the government closed all educational institutions on March 13. We kept in mind the pandemic that started in Wuhan in China and the subsequent long lockdown over there, so we also went for online classes,” said Prof Mohammad Fazil, dean of Bacha Khan Medical College, Mardan.

He said when the students left for homes after the closure of the collage he thought they might lose interest in studies if an alternative arrangement was not made.

“And there was no better alternative than the online classes to get them connected with their studies,” he argued. He said the college was closed but teaching was taking place and the students didn’t suffer. Prof Mohammad Fazil, a senior paediatrician, said they developed Google classroom in which teachers of all subjects uploaded lectures by power point and then gave one week time to the students for study, saying 95 per cent of the students participated in online classes.

There are separate online classes for 1st year, 2nd year, 3rd year and 4th year students. He said the online classes had helped 95 percent of their students, including the ones belonging to the US, UK and Afghanistan. The students belonging to the tribal districts had some technical issues as they did not have access to the internet he added. “For that we have started sending them lectures through mobile messages and other means to get them involved in their studies,” the official said.

He said they had a password for each class and he himself monitored all classes and participation of students. Teachers of all subjects are supposed to attend online classes. Prof Mohammad Fazil said the Bacha Khan Dental College also started online classes for its students.

He said the Mardan Medical Complex, which was a tertiary care hospital of Bacha Khan Medical College, was the first public sector hospital that started telemedicine clinics for the patients when the government suspended outpatient departments and private clinics in the province owing to coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.