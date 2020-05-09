Guard shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

PESHAWAR: Street criminals shot dead guard of a filling station during a robbery in Chamkani on Friday. An official said two unknown people came to Mir CNG, Nasir Pur in a car and made an attempt to snatch the cash from filler. On resistance, the official said, they shot watchman Hazrat Hussain who expired at LRH.