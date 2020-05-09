KP Assembly speaker inspects corona arrangements

PESHAWAR: Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani visited Khyber Teaching Hospital to take of situation with regard to coronavirus on Friday.

He was received by Medical Director Prof Dr Aamir Azhar and the hospital’s media manager. The speaker was briefed by medical director on the current situation of COVID-19. Mushtaq Ghani was informed that KTH has 55-bed corona isolation unit and 20-bed private room isolation for KTH staff.

Later on, the speaker visited A&E Department where he inspected the 24/7 OPD of various specialties and other facilities provided by the hospital. He also visited triage screening center for corona patients where he was briefed by in-charge triage Dr Nadia Iqbal. Media Manager Farhad Khan informed the speaker that all the basic needs which include breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and other necessities are provided to the patients admitted in isolation private rooms, and isolation unit from the hospital resources as well as the staff working in the A&E, triage, private room isolation and isolation unit is provided with Sehr and Iftar on self-help basis. Almost 150 employees are given Sehr and Iftar, he added. The KP Assembly speaker lauded the services of the management and frontline soldiers of MTI KTH, which are providing patient care 24/7.