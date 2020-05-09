JUI-F leader for proper burial of corona victims

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Mufti Kifayatullah, who received a warm welcome by his party workers on his release, has reiterated his earlier stance of a ‘respectable’ burial of patients died of Covid-19.

“I am not afraid of jails and would never allow police and district administration to bury people died of Covid-19 without mass funeral prayers and other rituals,” Mufti Kifayatullah told a gathering in Khaki. He was released from district jail after a delay of two-day as Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench had granted him a bail in three different cases lodged against him under various sections of law by Mansehra police on May 5. Mufti Kifayatullah was extended welcome by his party’s workers at different places from jail to his residence in Tarangri village. He said that the district police officer, who booked him in trumped up charges, wanted to kill him at district jail but inmates came to rescue him and he survived.

“I have already spent 14-day in quarantine in jail cell but the district police officer later on sent a team to kill him in jail under the garb of Covid-19 test but I refused to be screened and they attempted to attack me but inmates rescued me,” said Mufti Kifayatullah.