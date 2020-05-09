Equipment delivered to set up corona lab in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Equipment has been delivered to set up a coronavirus testing laboratory in Lower Dir district, officials said.

“We have received PCR machine and its safety units and a team of the KMU would reach soon to set up Dir Public Health Laboratory at DHQ Hospital Timergara. They would also train the DHQ staff about running the lab,” the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Shaukat Ali told The News.

He added that the lab would start working after Eid as establishing a new entity and training DHQ Hospital staff would take time.

The lab would facilitate patients from Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir and Lower Dir, he said. Talking to The News via phone, Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Shafiullah Khan thanked the chief minister on behalf of the people of Dir for providing PCR machine to set up the laboratory in DHQ Hospital, Timergara.

“In this critical time establishing of PCR laboratory in Dir was the need of the hour as medical staff used to send tests taken from COVID-19 suspected patients to Peshawar or Islamabad and

then waited for days to receive the result but now they would be able to get results within hours,” Malik Shafiullah Khan added.